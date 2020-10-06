National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,190,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after buying an additional 3,004,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after buying an additional 2,347,378 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 865,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

