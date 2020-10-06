Native Utility Token Market Cap Reaches $21.44 Million (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $826.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for about $21.81 or 0.00205959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00261521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.01497025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

