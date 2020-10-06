Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. 176,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 167,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.31). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter.
Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
