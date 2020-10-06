Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. 176,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 167,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.31). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

