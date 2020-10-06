Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $30,075.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,423. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $17.28. 1,068,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,508. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

