Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NLTX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NLTX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,380 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $765,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

