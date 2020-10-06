Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Brokerages expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $2.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $31.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 139,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.65. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 292,110 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.