Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neuronetics traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 740,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 548,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

