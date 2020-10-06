Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $29.97 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $29.97 million and $768,141.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.01513852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162568 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,218,243 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

