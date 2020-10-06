Neutron Trading Up 50.4% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Neutron has a total market cap of $178,730.19 and approximately $22.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutron has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

