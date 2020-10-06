New Mountain Finance (NMFC) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare New Mountain Finance to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million $112.56 million 7.78 New Mountain Finance Competitors $154.27 million $45.68 million 6.32

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. New Mountain Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96% New Mountain Finance Competitors -110.13% 5.87% 2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Mountain Finance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance Competitors 470 1048 823 42 2.18

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given New Mountain Finance’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 80.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

