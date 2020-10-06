New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) were up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 1,787,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,581,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get New York Times alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in New York Times by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.