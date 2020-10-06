Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Trading Down 0.3%

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. 1,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 17,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Newater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

