NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXTC. Roth Capital lowered shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. NextCure has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NextCure by 1,564.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NextCure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextCure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NextCure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

