Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM) Trading Down 3.8%

Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 112,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 174,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,823.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Nicola Mining Inc. (NIM.V) (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 21 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

