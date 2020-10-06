NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rowe raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

