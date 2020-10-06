Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 114.8% Higher Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $29,816.79 and approximately $147.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 114.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

