NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,415.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $2,415.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001323 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,672,959 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

