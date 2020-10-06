Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.58 ($33.63).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NOEJ traded up €1.12 ($1.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €28.20 ($33.18). 71,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.74. The company has a market cap of $898.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.16. Norma Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

