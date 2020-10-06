Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 2.9%

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 30,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 176,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $61.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

