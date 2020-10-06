Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.