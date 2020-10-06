Novacoin (NVC) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $409,551.87 and $826.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

