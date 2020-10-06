Novacoin Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 86.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $402,443.30 and $465.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,570.34 or 1.00061194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

