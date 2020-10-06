Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lifted to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUS. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NYSE:NUS opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $544,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,688. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

