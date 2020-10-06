Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, Zebpay and CoinBene. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $47,394.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,757,766 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, Koinex, WazirX, Huobi, CoinBene, IDEX, Zebpay, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Binance, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

