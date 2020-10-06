Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0005 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bitrue, BITBOX and Binance. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $42,001.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.14 or 0.04847905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032247 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,757,766 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinBene, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bitrue, Zebpay, Huobi, Bitbns, Upbit, BITBOX, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.