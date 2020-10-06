Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of NUE opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nucor by 107.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after acquiring an additional 409,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Nucor by 59.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

