NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,344.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,344.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020640 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

