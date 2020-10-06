NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.06.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $545.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.53 and a 200 day moving average of $383.25. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.