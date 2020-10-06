Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Trading Up 0.2%

Obayashi Corp (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 1,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

