ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. ODUWA has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $10,037.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00006845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,782.88 or 1.00005187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

