ODUWA Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007207 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $13,240.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,574.83 or 1.00009582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

