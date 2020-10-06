OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 155,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 375,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $700.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,074.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $299,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 434,440 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 206,778 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 164,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.