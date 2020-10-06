Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Olin traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 5,744,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,103,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,467,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $15,514,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olin by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 608,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

