Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $163.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 108.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 22.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.