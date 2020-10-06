Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.30.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

