OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 367,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 603,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research firms have commented on OCX. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

