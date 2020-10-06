OneLedger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,053.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $161,053.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,458,938 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, UEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

