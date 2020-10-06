OneLedger Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $160,618.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $160,618.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.04 or 0.04855904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,458,938 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, BitForex, UEX, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

