Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 5.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $71.00. 521,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 465,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 186.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

