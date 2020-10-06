Opacity (OPQ) Hits Market Cap of $851,167.46

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market cap of $851,167.46 and $306.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00263879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00088430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.01508218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162782 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

