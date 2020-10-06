Opacity (OPQ) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $823,548.77 and approximately $101.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00259942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01501934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157886 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.