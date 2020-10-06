Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $747,034.23 and $930.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

