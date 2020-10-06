Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.
NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.16 on Friday. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Opko Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
