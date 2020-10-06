Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.16 on Friday. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opko Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

