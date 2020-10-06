Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,087. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

