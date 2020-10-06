Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 14,922 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

