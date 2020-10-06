Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 175 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.43.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

