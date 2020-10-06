Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 817 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,936,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $364,197,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,432,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

