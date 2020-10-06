Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.41. 988,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,321. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.