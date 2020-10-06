Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.73. 625,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,229. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

