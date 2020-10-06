Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 49.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 2,765.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after buying an additional 457,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.24. 1,973,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.05. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

